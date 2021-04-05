Greenville’s Maeve English earns third AAC Keeper of the Week award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) - After completing her second clean sheet of the season, Maeve English of the East Carolina soccer team has been named the AAC Goalkeeper of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.

“We are so excited for Maeve to be recognized again,” said head coach Jason Hamilton. “Our team wanted to get a clean sheet and played well in front of her. To receive this honor three weeks this season is a great accomplishment.”

English made six saves in ECU’s 4-0 win over Tulsa, just one away from her career-high. The freshman goalkeeper nearly had her clean sheet ruined late in the game when the Golden Hurricane was awarded a penalty kick, but English dove to her left to make the stop and keep the shutout intact. Along with that stop on the spot kick, English made four saves in the first half to keep Tulsa off the scoreboard and allow ECU to build its large lead.

“To save the penalty at the end of the game was very fitting for her,” Hamilton said. “She had one last week vs Cincinnati that she probably wishes she had back. To see her bounce back this week shows the mindset she has back there.”

The Greenville, N.C., becomes the seventh player to be named the AAC Goalkeeper of the Week three times in the same season and is the first freshman and first Pirate to win a trio of the award. The most single-season selections for the AAC is four by USF’s Kat Elliott in 2015.

Along with English, Cashlin Copley was honored by the AAC, earning a spot on the Weekly Honor Roll. On her Senior Day, Copley scored a goal and added an assist to help lead the Pirates to the victory. Copley has made it a habit of scoring on Senior Day, having scored in the final home game of the year for the third straight campaign.

“Cashlin finally got on the board this weekend and that is a good thing,” Hamilton added. “She had a great game in her Senior Day so that was a pretty cool thing. She is the type of player who builds off success, so for her to get a goal and an assist is good leading into this last regular season game.”

The Pirates will close out the regular season on Sunday, April 11 with a trip to Memphis. That game will get started at 2 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.