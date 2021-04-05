City of New Bern enters negotiations with internet provider Metronet

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw said he received about 200 emails from residents concerning the only internet provider, Suddenlink. “It’s been a nightmare; it’s been the number one complaint I’ve had as a mayor for years,” he said.

New Bern Alderman Sabrina Bengel said the emails from residents come with all sorts of issues, “We’ve heard no callbacks again apart of the customer service, intermitted service, it’s on, it’s off.”

Considering these challenges, the New Bern Board of Aldermen is taking action, offering residents more than one internet provider, Metronet.

“This starts the permitting process with them so that they can bring in this other option,” Bengel said.

According to Outlaw, the city will continue to offer Suddenlink services, but they thought it best to explore other options with all the complaints. “Suddenlink’s not necessarily going away, but we’re gonna do everything we can to make them accountable for their services here,” said Outlaw.

Outlaw wants Metronet to extend its services to surrounding areas with frustration both inside and outside of city limits.

According to Outlaw, Metronet’s sales department employees will come to neighborhoods to offer sign-up opportunities, and we could see services being offered as early as next fall.

