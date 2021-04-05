Air travel picks up following CDC guidelines, but an expert urges caution

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After new CDC guidance allows fully vaccinated people to fly without testing or quarantining, more passengers are booking flights.

“There’s a pent-up demand,” said Pitt-Greenville airport’s executive director, Bill Hopper. “They want to go out and do some of the traveling they’ve been missing. I think mostly visiting family and friends.”

The airport suspended flights back in October 2020 for about three months. Now, they are open and running three flights to and from Charlotte a day.

“When I look at a lot of the flights, we’re very comparable to pre-pandemic,” said Hopper.

Though Hopper assured the airport is doing everything they can to avoid spreading COVID-19, one frequent flyer said the scene in Charlotte’s airport was surprising.

“It looked like a football stadium of people just packed into Charlotte,” they said.

Experts like Dr. Rachel Roper, a virologist at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, warn against letting your guard down too quickly.

She said now that the older crowd has been largely vaccinated, it’s those who are younger and unvaccinated who are most at risk of catching and spreading COVID-19 and its variants. She particularly warns against a variant from the U.K. that has spread all across the United States.

“A lot of the older people are vaccinated now...so they, we are protected against the infections,” she said.

“The younger people have not been vaccinated yet. And so as these variants emerge and are more contagious, they’re infecting more and more young people, and younger and younger people are getting hospitalized.”

She said everyone, particularly those who are young and unvaccinated, should practice caution, not only in the air but in daily life.

“Even if it’s just a 1-hour flight, that’s a long time to be next to somebody. So you definitely want to continue precautions, wearing your face mask, washing your hands,” said Roper.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.