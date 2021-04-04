Advertisement

Wreck in North Carolina claims the lives of mother and baby

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, N.C. (AP) - A mother and her 2-month-old child have died in a car wreck in North Carolina’s Johnston County.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the accident occurred Friday afternoon east of Clayton and north Selma on U.S. 42 The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that the mother who died was Virginia Reyes, 22, of Clinton.

Her baby died at a local hospital. The wreck involved a dump truck and a sedan.

Jordan Pack, a spokesman for the state highway patrol, said the truck driver was taken to the hospital. Pack was unable to comment on the truck driver’s injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
3 dead, 4 hurt after mass shooting during house party in Wilmington
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
3 dead, and 4 hurt in Wilmington mass shooting
AMBER ALERT
Amber Alert canceled for missing one-year-old boy
Mahogany Battle & Marcus Bridgers
Woman dead, man critically injured in Edgecombe County shooting.
Police: Man who took 3 people hostage is shot dead by deputy

Latest News

Widow of fallen Concord police officer Jason Shuping ‘pays it forward’ at Kannapolis law...
Widow of fallen Concord police officer Jason Shuping ‘pays it forward’ at Kannapolis law enforcement block party
Twitter exchange between Rep. Greg Murphy and Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Rep. Murphy facing criticism over deleted tweet in response to Muslim congresswoman
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Frost advisory back for Easter morning
Police: Man who took 3 people hostage is shot dead by deputy