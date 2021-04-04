Widow of fallen Concord police officer Jason Shuping ‘pays it forward’ at Kannapolis law enforcement block party

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Local law enforcement officers were celebrated Saturday in Kannapolis.

Two Kannapolis establishments have an option where residents can “pay it forward” to law enforcement officers, first responders and those who serve and had served in the military.

Old Armor Beer Company and Local Patriot Roasting Company – both settled on West Avenue – spearheaded a “Law Enforcement Block Party” on Saturday.

One of those in the community to show support for local law enforcement was Haylee Shuping, the widow of Concord Officer Jason Shuping, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in mid-December.

Haylee Shuping “paid it forward” by purchasing 100 cups of coffee for officers at Local Patriot Roasting Company in honor of her husband. The total came to about $300.

“For her to come in and do that speaks volumes to her. That’s full credit to who she really is,” said Kyle Lingafelt, co-owner of both the coffee shop and of the brewery.

The block party continued with live music and Old Armor Beer Company’s release of the “Blue Line” beer, in which all proceeds from the beer go to a charity of choice by a local police department.

“If you think about it, you go through a tough day, I can’t imagine their tough days and the things they go through on a daily basis, to hear someone come up and say, ‘thank you for what you are doing, I know it’s not an easy job,’ that means a lot to them,” Lingafelt said.

Officer Jason Shuping. (Concord Police Department)

Co-owners of the brewery and coffee shop served in the military, and set up their businesses to pay homage to those who have and are in the military.

However, they also make a hard push to show support to those who protect the community each and every day.

That’s why they started the “pay it forward” program for anyone who wants to thank an officer with a drink.

“It’s a great feeling for people to come in here, and say, ‘hey, we’ve got you,’” said Stefan Perrine, who is also a co-worker of both businesses. “Somebody has already paid for that beer because you were in the service, same for police and firefighters.”

The Local Patriot Roasting Company named a drink after Officer Shuping, who would often visit and order an iced caramel latte. The drink is called “The Shuping.”

Since Shuping was killed while responding to a call off of Bruton Smith Boulevard in Concord, the community and businesses have rallied to get behind the local law enforcement.

Shuping was shot and killed while responding to an attempted carjacking. Police said the man then started shooting at officers, striking Shuping and Officer Kaleb Robinson, who survived the shootout.

The shooter was killed when officers fired back.

“We are big first responder fans, and police fans too,” Perrine said. “It’s amazing to see a community that supports law enforcement the way they do. When he passed, and when he was tragically taken, the whole neighborhood and the whole area came together. When one falls, everybody feels it. "

