Rep. Murphy facing criticism over deleted tweet in response to Muslim congresswoman

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - An eastern Carolina congressman is facing criticism after tagging a Muslim congresswoman in a now-deleted tweet invoking the September 11th terror attacks.

Following Friday’s Capitol grounds attack that saw a police officer killed, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota tweeted her condolences but also feelings about how the attack could have been worse.

“Heartbroken to learn another CP was killed while protecting the Capitol. My thoughts and prayers go out to the officer’s family and the entire Capitol Police force. The death toll would have been worse if the assailant had an AR-15 instead of a knife,” the tweet reads.

In a now deleted tweet, Congressman Greg Murphy responded on Saturday, “Would have been worse @Ilhan if they had been flying planes into the buildings also.”

Deleted tweet from Rep. Greg Murphy (Twitter)

Several Twitter users criticized the tweet including state Senator Jeff Jackson, “You just invoked Sept. 11 to attack a Muslim member of Congress. I knew you a little when you were in the state legislature. This is well beneath you. It doesn’t matter how strongly you disagree with her on policy, you should represent our state better than this, @RepGregMurphy.

Sen. Jeff Jackson responding to a now-deleted tweet from Rep. Greg Murphy. (Twitter)

This is not the first time the congressman has been criticized for tweets that are later deleted.

Last October he wrote, “@KamalaHarris is a walking disaster…she was only picked for her color and her race…is that how we pick our leaders now in America?? QT @Mike_Pence”

WITN has reached out to Murphy’s office for comment.

