Part of a boardwalk damaged by brush fire in Sturgeon City

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services personnel put out a brush fire that damaged a part of a boardwalk at Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center on Saturday.

Crews responded to a brush fire at Sturgeon City, 50 Court Street at approximately 2:45 p.m. and found a large portion of the wetlands on fire and part of the boardwalk was damaged by the flames, Jacksonville Public Safety said on Facebook.

Posted by Jacksonville Public Safety on Saturday, April 3, 2021

The scene was cleared by 4:51 p.m. and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

