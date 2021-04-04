Part of a boardwalk damaged by brush fire in Sturgeon City
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services personnel put out a brush fire that damaged a part of a boardwalk at Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center on Saturday.
Crews responded to a brush fire at Sturgeon City, 50 Court Street at approximately 2:45 p.m. and found a large portion of the wetlands on fire and part of the boardwalk was damaged by the flames, Jacksonville Public Safety said on Facebook.
The scene was cleared by 4:51 p.m. and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.