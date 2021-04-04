Advertisement

Local church celebrates Easter with a unique service

First Christian Church in Greenville returned with an in-person worship service on Easter with a twist.
First Christian Church in Greenville holds hybrid Easter service on Sunday.
First Christian Church in Greenville holds hybrid Easter service on Sunday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On the first Sunday in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some churches in Pitt County that have returned to in-person worship celebrated Easter with a hybrid option.

First Christian Church in Greenville held its morning service on-site, but with indoor and outdoor seating to help maintain physical distance during the service.

Reverend Andrew Shue, senior minister at First Christian Church, explained how the service was a little different than it traditionally was in the past.

“We have our musicians and our singers,” Shue said. “They’re linked together inside our sanctuary. They’re actually where they would normally perform. And then instead of preaching at the pulpit, we moved the communion table outdoors portico and I just used that as my pulpit area.”

Elizabeth Gaylord, a church member, shared her thoughts on congregating again with other members.

“I think we are counting our blessings and appreciating where we’re going moving forward,” Gaylord said. “And we’ve learned a lot for the last year and a half what happened. I think it’s going to be a brighter day.”

