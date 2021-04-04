Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Temps slowly climb towards 80°

Skies stay clear through Wednesday
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Quick Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies with temps dropping to 47°. Winds out of the southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs reaching 75°. Winds out of the northwest 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night: Clear skies with temps dropping to 52°. Winds out of the southwest at 2 to 5 mph.

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

The weekend’s high pressure system will sink further southward and weaken, and while this will lead to lighter winds, our skies will remain sunny. Highs will warm from the low 70s Monday to the mid 70s Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday. A few more clouds will arrive Wednesday but cloud cover will only hit 15-25%, still classified as mostly sunny. Rain showers will return to eastern North Carolina by late in the week as a cold front approaches from the west.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday

A series of low pressure systems will finally break the streak of dry and sunny weather. Highs will reach hold in the low 80s Thursday before a cold front knocks our heat down into the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday. Pop up afternoon showers and storms Thursday will become more organized as the front arrives on Friday, giving us not only greater coverage of storms, but possibly seeing stronger storms develop as well. A secondary low will try to follow the Friday’s front, leading to additional rain on Saturday, however if we see severe weather over the three day stretch, it looks most likely to occur late Friday.

