GUC “Operation Spring Clean” continues Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities will continue their annual preventive maintenance program, “Operation Spring Clean,” from April 4 to April 9 in all areas between Stantonsburg Road and Highway 43 to Greene Street and south of the Tar River.

Cleaning will be conducted during 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday evening through Friday morning, GUC said.

“During the 13-week cleaning program, all 702 miles of water distribution lines on GUC’s system will be cleaned,” GUC said. “Cleaning involves opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow freely for a short time.”

If customers have air or discolored water in their water lines as a result of the program, GUC recommends turning on the cold water faucet in the bathtub and running the water for 5 to 10 minutes.

Although there is no health risk, GUC said customers should avoid washing clothes until the water is clear.

The system-wide cleaning program will end June 18.

