Brunswick County deputy dies from COVID-19

Deputy Brandon Gore with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office died from coronavirus early this weekend.
Deputy Brandon Gore with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office died from coronavirus early this weekend.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputy Brandon Gore with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has died from COVID-19.

Gore was initially diagnosed with the virus in early March and was later hospitalized. The sheriff’s office announced his death Saturday morning.

“Deputy Gore was a kind and gentle soul,” said the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post. “He was always willing to help anyone in need, both at work and in his personal life. He had a genuinely cheerful heart and always greeted everyone with a smile. He will be terribly missed by all of us at the Sheriff’s Office, especially by those with whom he was especially close, and those he worked with every day at the animal shelter.”

He served with the Animal Protective Services division.

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Saturday, April 3, 2021

