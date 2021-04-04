Brunswick County deputy dies from COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputy Brandon Gore with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has died from COVID-19.

Gore was initially diagnosed with the virus in early March and was later hospitalized. The sheriff’s office announced his death Saturday morning.

“Deputy Gore was a kind and gentle soul,” said the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post. “He was always willing to help anyone in need, both at work and in his personal life. He had a genuinely cheerful heart and always greeted everyone with a smile. He will be terribly missed by all of us at the Sheriff’s Office, especially by those with whom he was especially close, and those he worked with every day at the animal shelter.”

He served with the Animal Protective Services division.

