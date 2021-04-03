Advertisement

Wayne County opens COVID-19 vaccine to all groups

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Starting Monday, April 5, 2021, first-dose vaccine appointments with the Wayne County Health Department will open to all vaccine groups.

In a media release, Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gillie said anyone age 16 or older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of health condition.

They say it’s now easier to schedule an appointment for the first dose of the vaccine. Interested residents can go to www.waynegov.com/vaccine to pick an available time to schedule the appointment. They encourage people to recheck the schedule if they don’t find any available times.

Gillie said they open additional appointments based on the doses we receive.

