Vidant to host vaccine day for college students at Greenville Convention Center

Greenville Convention Center will be a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site starting Monday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Medical Center will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination even for college students.

The event will be on Monday, April 5, and Tuesday, April 6 at the Greenville convention center from 8:00 a.m. to Noon for both days.

All college students are welcome to go a receive their “dose of hope”

Walk-in appointments are available for those 18 and up.

You can schedule your appointment today by visiting the Vidant Health website.

