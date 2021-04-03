Vidant to host vaccine day for college students at Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Medical Center will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination even for college students.

The event will be on Monday, April 5, and Tuesday, April 6 at the Greenville convention center from 8:00 a.m. to Noon for both days.

All college students are welcome to go a receive their “dose of hope”

Walk-in appointments are available for those 18 and up.

You can schedule your appointment today by visiting the Vidant Health website.

