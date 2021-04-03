Advertisement

Team Ziggy to raise awareness about Autism with 1K walk in Farmville

Autism awareness 1K Walk in Farmville
Autism awareness 1K Walk in Farmville(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Team Ziggy and Farmville residents raise awareness about Autism with the 1st Annual Autastic Extravaganza 1K Autism Awareness Walk on April 17th in Farmville.

Organizer Ashanti Williams is the mother of an amazing son named Xzavier, known as Ziggy. Williams said she and Team Ziggy created the 1K walk Autism Awareness fundraiser walk to increase awareness and acceptance about the neurodevelopmental disorder that affects how kids process information.

Williams said the one-day event provides the community with resources for those living with Autism and information for the general public.

The proceeds raised from the event will be donated to Sugg Bundy Elementary School EC Department.

The 1st Annual Annual Autastic Extravaganza 1K Walk takes place on the Babe Ruth Baseball Field in Farmville from 1 pm- 4 pm.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accidental shooting happened here on Van Dyke Street.
POLICE: Boy dies in Greenville after accidentally shooting self with gun
Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon...
Lengthy criminal record for Lumberton man charged by deputies in fatal I-95 road rage shooting
David Bostian
Assistant principal found dead in home hours after arrest for sex offenses against student
Sheriff Chip Hughes says officials are looking for Charles Vandiford.
Search in Neuse River for elderly man ends with body found
Tony and Delia Parker running
Greenville man collapses during 5K, wife jumps in to help save his life

Latest News

Scam Alert: posers calling for money as U.S. marshals
United States Marshals Service warns of scam
political group recruiting STEM candidates
Political group to spend $50 million recruiting STEM candidates
Easter preparations in eastern Carolina amid COVID-19 pandemic
Easter preparations in eastern Carolina amid COVID-19 pandemic
Farther apart, but closer to God: Churches engage in faith during pandemic
Farther apart, but closer to God: Churches engage in faith during pandemic