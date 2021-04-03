Team Ziggy to raise awareness about Autism with 1K walk in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Team Ziggy and Farmville residents raise awareness about Autism with the 1st Annual Autastic Extravaganza 1K Autism Awareness Walk on April 17th in Farmville.

Organizer Ashanti Williams is the mother of an amazing son named Xzavier, known as Ziggy. Williams said she and Team Ziggy created the 1K walk Autism Awareness fundraiser walk to increase awareness and acceptance about the neurodevelopmental disorder that affects how kids process information.

Williams said the one-day event provides the community with resources for those living with Autism and information for the general public.

The proceeds raised from the event will be donated to Sugg Bundy Elementary School EC Department.

The 1st Annual Annual Autastic Extravaganza 1K Walk takes place on the Babe Ruth Baseball Field in Farmville from 1 pm- 4 pm.

