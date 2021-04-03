Advertisement

Stuff The Trunk event in New Bern, just in time for spring cleaning

(KY3)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in New Bern is holding a Stuff The Trunk event Saturday.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will run until 11:00 a.m. at the Fairfield Harbor Community Center.

If you donate used furniture, bikes, tools, small appliances, patio furniture, or framed pictures, you will get a receipt for your tax-deductible donation.

All items must be in good, clean, and working condition, free of smoke, pet hair, moisture, or rust exposure.

The ReStore is not able to accept clothing, linens, dishwashers, media centers, books, or mugs. Broken items or anything that might need repair is also not acceptable. ReStore staff and volunteers will be available to help unload your much-appreciated donations.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s retail operation is located at 930 Pollock Street in New Bern. The store hours are Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

