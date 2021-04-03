‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (SPECTRUM NEWS) - A little girl is home safe after she went missing in the woods thanks to the actions of a New York state trooper.

The 2-year-old had been missing for about an hour last Saturday when Brian Hotchkiss found her on top of a rock in the middle of a stream.

“She was laying on her stomach on a rock. I was calling her name and ran over to her,” Hotchkiss said. “And I saw her arm move and I knew she was alive.”

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said. (New York State Police via CNN Newsource)

Hotchkiss said the girl was cold but seemed to be alright.

Police said she was then taken to a hospital for a checkup and is doing fine.

