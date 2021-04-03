Poor People’s Campaign foot-washing symbolizes washing away the filibuster

CHARLESTON, WV (WITN) - An Easter image now ingrained in many minds shows a symbolic event to end the political filibuster. The images are from photos of the Poor People’s Maundy Thursday foot-washing.

Poor and low-income West Virginians, along with state and national faith leaders called on senators to end the filibuster during a Poor People’s Campaign program that included foot-washing to symbolize the need to wash away the Senate rule used to block progress.

On Maundy Thursday, the day commemorating the Last Supper and Jesus washing the feet of his disciples, West Virginians and moral leader Bishop William J. Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, rallied in Charleston for an end to the filibuster.

“There are families that are struggling every day to make ends meet, and you mean to tell me that $15 can’t be accomplished for a minimum wage? That’s not fair,” said Martec Washington of South Charleston, West Virginia. “There are people out here going to work, and you mean to tell me that you can not protect their right to vote? That’s not right.”

The Poor People’s Campaign is calling on Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Capito to drop their support of the filibuster and allow the Senate to consider legislation such as $15/hour minimum wage and a federal law to protect voting rights.

Barber said, the two senators, who were invited to join the foot-washing ritual on Thursday, did not attend.

Bishop Barber, who founded Moral Mondays and preached the inaugural prayer sermon in January, said the ritual of foot-washing stood for the need to get rid of the filibuster.

“It’s time to wash away the filibuster,” he said. “It’s time to wash away greed. It’s time to wash away the denial of healthcare. It’s time to wash away the denial of living wages. It’s time to wash away voter suppression. The washing should start right here in West Virginia.”

