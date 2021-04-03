Advertisement

New record for pandemic-era air travel set Friday

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Friday set another record for air travel in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

The Transportation Security Administration says they have screened more than 1.5 million people at airports on Friday.

Air travel numbers soared during the spring break period even as health experts expressed concerns over rising coronavirus cases in some states.

Friday’s number marked the 23rd straight day when more than 1 million people have flown by air.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released their new travel guidelines for fully vaccinated people on Friday. The CDC said they can travel throughout the U.S. without getting tested or quarantining.

The couple wasted no time, going right in for a careful kiss. (Source: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
Couple married 72 years reunite after pandemic kept them apart
