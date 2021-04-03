N.C. Gov. orders U.S., state flags lowered in honor of Capitol Police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the events that unfolded in the U.S. Capitol Friday afternoon, all U.S. and North Carolina flags will be flown at half-staff through the sunset of April 6.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered the lowering in honor of the Capitol Police.

“We are grateful for the service of the U.S. Capitol Police Officers who risk their lives to protect and serve to keep our nation’s Capitol safe,” Cooper released in a statement.

The lowering is also intended to be a sign of respect for their service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack that took place Friday.

Earlier in the day, a man crashed through a barricade at the Capitol, injuring one officer and killing another.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

