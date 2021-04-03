Advertisement

More Raleigh-to-Richmond Amtrak runs proposed in Biden plan

(Source: Amtrak/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - More direct train service between Raleigh and Richmond and passenger service to Asheville and Wilmington are included in Amtrak’s plan for $80 billion in federal dollars, proposed as part of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan announced this week.

The Charlotte Observer reports Amtrak, which would receive the money, released its plan for enhanced and new services across the nation.

The plan includes the Raleigh-to-Richmond line, as well as new routes to Wilmington and Asheville and new service from Charlotte to Greenville, South Carolina, Atlanta and beyond. Asheville hasn’t had passenger rail service since 1975.

