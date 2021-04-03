Jim’s Forecast: Frost advisory back for Easter morning

***Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Easter morning for all of Eastern NC***

Quick Forecast:

Easter sunrise: Sunny, calm and chillly with mid to upper 30s at 7 a.m.

Noon: Sunny skies with a light west wind. Temps in the low 60s.

5:00 p.m.: Sunny and calm with temps near 70°.

Easter Sunday

With Saturday’s high pressure system still anchored to our south, sunshine will continue to rule the skies across the state. Temperatures will start chilly as the egg hunters depart on their quest for candy. We’ll wake up to the mid to upper 30s, and while this will again force the use of jackets, we’ll be shedding the extra layers as afternoon highs reach into the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds out of the west will blow in at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

The weekend’s high pressure system will sink further southward and weaken, and while this will lead to lighter winds, our skies will remain sunny. Highs will warm from the low 70s Monday to the mid 70s Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday. A few more clouds will arrive Wednesday but cloud cover will only hit 15-25%, still classified as mostly sunny. Rain showers will return to eastern North Carolina by late in the week as a cold front approaches from the west.