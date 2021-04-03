Advertisement

Hornets’ Hayward out at least 4 weeks with right foot sprain

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) drives to the basket during the first half of the...
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) drives to the basket during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler | AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gordon Hayward will miss at least a month after spraining his right foot during the Charlotte Hornets’ win Friday night over the Indiana Pacers.

The team said in a statement Saturday that Hayward will be reevaluated in roughly four weeks. He was injured when he stepped on Myles Turner’s foot while driving to the basket in the second quarter and immediately crumpled.

The 31-year-old forward is averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in his first season with the Hornets on a $128 million, four-year deal.

Charlotte is already without rookie guard LaMelo Ball, out indefinitely with a broken right wrist.

This injury is on the opposite side of the gruesome broken left ankle Hayward suffered in his first game with the Boston Celtics in 2017. He was an All-Star in 2016-17 with the Utah Jazz.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bostian
Assistant principal found dead in home hours after arrest for sex offenses against student
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Mahogany Battle & Marcus Bridgers
Woman dead, man critically injured in Edgecombe County shooting.
Sheriff Chip Hughes says officials are looking for Charles Vandiford.
Search in Neuse River for elderly man ends with body found
The drunk driver was driving the wrong way for about 10 miles before hitting the...
U.S. 264 in Nash County reopens after wrong-way crash

Latest News

Megan Pallozzi - ECU lacrosse senior
No. 10 Florida dominates ECU lacrosse, 19-7
Connor Norby crushing it
ECU's Connor Norby is crushing it at the plate
Cincinnati at ECU Baseball
No. 11 ECU baseball blanks Cincinnati, 7-0
Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a goal by right wing Jesper Fast (71) during the third period of...
Fast’s late goal lifts Hurricanes to 4-3 win over Blackhawks