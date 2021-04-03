Easter events around the east

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Salem United Methodist Church in Simpson, is handing out Easter goodies from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 3rd. The church says all children are welcome.

Also, the Cub Scouts and Scouts in New Bern are hosting a free Easter Egg Hunt at Creekside Park in James City from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Children will be placed into different groups depending on their age. As a precaution, the groups will be on various baseball fields. Organizers say every child in attendance must be accompanied by an adult.

