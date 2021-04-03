Duplin County to administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to ages 18 and older
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Duplin County Health Department is administering the Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 and older on Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered at the Duplin County Health Department.
Starting April 7, all adults will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.
To make an appointment, call the Duplin County Health Department at 910-296-2130.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.