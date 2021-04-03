Church hosts fundraiser for community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pastor, LeSeldric Farmer and Co-pastor, Tamika Farmer are hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser at the Rimtyme Custom Wheels and Tires, located at 3006 S Memorial Drive in Greenville, Saturday.

Organizers say they’re raising money to supply the community with food and toiletries, at their last event in October, they raised over $1,000 to feed 66 families. At the event today, they hope to raise $2,500 to feed 200 families

