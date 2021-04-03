Advertisement

Church hosts fundraiser for community

(WNDU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pastor, LeSeldric Farmer and Co-pastor, Tamika Farmer are hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser at the Rimtyme Custom Wheels and Tires, located at 3006 S Memorial Drive in Greenville, Saturday.

Organizers say they’re raising money to supply the community with food and toiletries, at their last event in October, they raised over $1,000 to feed 66 families. At the event today, they hope to raise $2,500 to feed 200 families

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bostian
Assistant principal found dead in home hours after arrest for sex offenses against student
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Sheriff Chip Hughes says officials are looking for Charles Vandiford.
Search in Neuse River for elderly man ends with body found
Mahogany Battle & Marcus Bridgers
Woman dead, man critically injured in Edgecombe County shooting.
The drunk driver was driving the wrong way for about 10 miles before hitting the...
U.S. 264 in Nash County reopens after wrong-way crash

Latest News

Easter events around the east
shooting
3 dead, 4 hurt after mass shooting during house party in Wilmington
Greenville Convention Center will be a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site starting Monday.
Vidant to host vaccine day for college students at Greenville Convention Center
AMBER ALERT
Amber Alert canceled for missing one-year-old boy