Amber Alert: missing one-year-old

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing one-year-old in Greensboro, N.C.

The department says Josea Petty is 34 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray sweat pants and white socks.

According to GPD, there are two abductors, both whose identities are unknown.

They describe one of the abductors as a 25-year-old male, last seen wearing a black jacket and gray pants.

The other abductor they describe as a 35-year-old, last seen wearing a black knit cap, black jacket and black pants with white stripes.

The child was last seen at the Valero Gas Station on South Elm Street in Greensboro.

Police are looking for the escape car, it’s a Gray 2018 KIA Sorento with N.C. license tag number.

The department says, if you have any information about this abduction, call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2223, or call 911.

