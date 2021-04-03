3 dead, and 4 hurt in Wilmington mass shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - At least three people are dead and four hurt during a shooting at a house party in Wilmington.

According to Wilmington police, seven people were shot in a house near 7th and kidder streets around midnight Friday.

Police say they don’t have a motive and are not releasing the names of the victims until the family has been notified.

This case is still under investigation. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect or suspects in this case.

