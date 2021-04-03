3 dead, and 4 hurt in Wilmington mass shooting
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - At least three people are dead and four hurt during a shooting at a house party in Wilmington.
According to Wilmington police, seven people were shot in a house near 7th and kidder streets around midnight Friday.
Police say they don’t have a motive and are not releasing the names of the victims until the family has been notified.
This case is still under investigation. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect or suspects in this case.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.