3 dead, 4 hurt in Wilmington mass shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - At least three people are dead and four are injured after a shooting that happened during a house party in Wilmington Friday night.

According to Wilmington police, seven people were shot in a house near 7th and Kidder streets around midnight.

Police say they don’t have a motive and are not releasing names of the victims until the family has been notified.

This case is still under investigation.

