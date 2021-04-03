3 dead, 4 hurt in Wilmington mass shooting
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - At least three people are dead and four are injured after a shooting that happened during a house party in Wilmington Friday night.
According to Wilmington police, seven people were shot in a house near 7th and Kidder streets around midnight.
Police say they don’t have a motive and are not releasing names of the victims until the family has been notified.
This case is still under investigation.
