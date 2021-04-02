U.S. 264 in Nash County reopens after wrong-way crash

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A head-on crash between a drunk driver and a tractor-trailer closed Highway 264 in Nash County Friday morning.

The drunk driver was driving the wrong way for about 10 miles before hitting the tractor-trailer head-on, according to officials.

WRAL reports the tractor-trailer driver was sent to the hospital but is expected to be okay. The man driving the car was life-flighted to a hospital, where he’s in critical condition with several broken bones.

The highway was closed for a large part of the morning as crews worked to clear the scene.

Last month, on the same highway, a Greenville police detective was seriously injured when a suspected drunk driver hit her police cruiser head-on at the Beaufort-Pitt County line. The wrong-way driver in that crash died in that accident.

