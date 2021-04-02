Advertisement

U.S. 264 in Nash County reopens after wrong-way crash

The drunk driver was driving the wrong way for about 10 miles before hitting the...
The drunk driver was driving the wrong way for about 10 miles before hitting the tractor-trailer head-on, according to officials.(WRAL)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A head-on crash between a drunk driver and a tractor-trailer closed Highway 264 in Nash County Friday morning.

The drunk driver was driving the wrong way for about 10 miles before hitting the tractor-trailer head-on, according to officials.

WRAL reports the tractor-trailer driver was sent to the hospital but is expected to be okay. The man driving the car was life-flighted to a hospital, where he’s in critical condition with several broken bones.

The highway was closed for a large part of the morning as crews worked to clear the scene.

Last month, on the same highway, a Greenville police detective was seriously injured when a suspected drunk driver hit her police cruiser head-on at the Beaufort-Pitt County line. The wrong-way driver in that crash died in that accident.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accidental shooting happened here on Van Dyke Street.
POLICE: Boy dies in Greenville after accidentally shooting self with gun
Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon...
Lengthy criminal record for Lumberton man charged by deputies in fatal I-95 road rage shooting
Tony and Delia Parker running
Greenville man collapses during 5K, wife jumps in to help save his life
Roy Williams speaks to the media after announcing his retirement as the Tar Heels head coach.
Roy Williams retiring after 18 seasons as UNC head coach
CRIME SCENE
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, but chilly and breezy today
David Bostian
Assistant principal found dead in home hours after arrest for sex offenses against student
Sheriff Chip Hughes says officials are looking for Charles Vandiford.
Search for missing Craven County elderly man enters third day
"Unite Against Racism" mural in Greenville nearing completion
Arts council launches Black Creatives of Pitt County art group