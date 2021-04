GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People in Washington are dealing with a citywide power outage.

The outage started around 7:00 p.m. Thursday night. The city anticipates power will be restored for all customers by 8:30 p.m.

On the City of Washington Facebook page, they say the cause of the outage is due to a transformer issue at the Forrest Hills substation.

