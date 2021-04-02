Unseasonable freeze threatens thousands worth of strawberries

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the beginning of the strawberry season in Eastern North Carolina, but the increasing threat of severe freezing temperatures overnight could wipe out farmers’ supply.

An unseasonable cold is forecast to dip the temperatures below freezing. Bynum Family Farms in Maysville is hoping that doesn’t mean their thousands of dollars worth of strawberries will freeze over.

“We’re going to go through these protective measures to try to ensure that the plants are protected and what’s already blooming is protected,” said Josh Bynum, owner of the farm.

The Bynum family has nearly 12,000 strawberries, about $4,000 worth, on their one-acre yield. Their fresh buds are vulnerable to the bitter cold coming at the beginning of their season.

“It’s only probably about half to maybe three-quarters of the plants actually have little strawberries on them,” Bynum said.

The family is spraying a layer of water on top of the plants to protect them, the process may seem ironic, but the process makes perfect sense to WITN meteorologists.

“When water goes from liquid to the solid ice, it actually releases just a little bit of heat into the plant, and that keeps the plant from having damage from the freeze,” said WITN First Alert Meteorologist Philip Williams.

They’re also using plastic to cover the plants’ soil to keep it warm so that the plants won’t freeze at their roots.

But still, the severe cold is daunting for the Bynums, who can only hope and pray their methods will work, and they won’t lose it all.

“I think we’ll end up being fine in the morning,” said Bynum. “But, you never know in Eastern North Carolina.”

