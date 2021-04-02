United States Marshals Service warns of scam

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The United States Marshals Service for the Eastern District of North Carolina is warning the public of a recent scam. The Marshals Service deputies say unidentified callers are posing as deputy United States marshals and saying there is a warrant for their arrest due to failure to respond to a summons to appear in federal court.

The scammers will tell potential victims that they must withdraw $2,500 cash and meet the fake deputy U.S. marshals at a location to pay the fine or get arrested.

U.S. Marshals say the callers use intimidation tactics such as fear of arrest, the victim’s embarrassment, potential loss of job, having a criminal record, and other such things to coerce the victims into meeting them at a location. The callers use the names of actual Federal Judges in our District and locations in our area such as the Wake County Courthouse and other well-known law enforcement addresses in an attempt to meet the potential victims to collect the fine.

United States Marshal Michael East said the U.S. Marshals Service does not collect “cash fines” ordered by the court; if marshals contact residents, they say it’s to coordinate a surrender, not to collect any payment.

Deputies warn against meeting scammers and giving them any money. They say if you are not sure if it is a scam or not, you can call the 24-hour number in Raleigh, North Carolina at 919-856-4153 to verify.

