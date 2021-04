EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been shot outside of Princeville this morning.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the area of Lucky Lane, which runs parallel to U.S. 64 Alternate.

If you have information on this shooting, you should call deputies at 252-641-7911.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.