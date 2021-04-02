Advertisement

Summer school, reading improvement bills pass NC legislature

(WTVY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The General Assembly has finalized a pair of public education measures designed to get more intensive help to children learning to read and to those who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GOP-controlled House and Senate on Thursday approved both bills, which now go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. One bill would require all school districts to offer at least six weeks of summer school designed to help K-12 students who’ve failed to flourish with virtual learning.

The other expands efforts to get more third graders reading proficiently. That bill involves emphasizing instructional methods that include phonics.

