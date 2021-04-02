Saving Graces: Poppy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Poppy.

Poppy is less than a year old and is extremely affectionate. Volunteers say she loves being held and is quick to give nose bumps.

They say she adjusts very well to new environments and loves other cats. They say she does well with mild acting dogs.

If you are looking for a calm and well-adjusted friend, Poppy is the one for you!

Saving Graces 4 Felines says applications are available online and they are meeting potential adopters by appointment only.

