Advertisement

Saving Graces: Poppy

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Poppy.

Poppy is less than a year old and is extremely affectionate. Volunteers say she loves being held and is quick to give nose bumps.

They say she adjusts very well to new environments and loves other cats. They say she does well with mild acting dogs.

If you are looking for a calm and well-adjusted friend, Poppy is the one for you!

Saving Graces 4 Felines says applications are available online and they are meeting potential adopters by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accidental shooting happened here on Van Dyke Street.
POLICE: Boy dies in Greenville after accidentally shooting self with gun
Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon...
Lengthy criminal record for Lumberton man charged by deputies in fatal I-95 road rage shooting
Tony and Delia Parker running
Greenville man collapses during 5K, wife jumps in to help save his life
Roy Williams speaks to the media after announcing his retirement as the Tar Heels head coach.
Roy Williams retiring after 18 seasons as UNC head coach
CRIME SCENE
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

Latest News

Izzy is a 5-year-old husky mix.
Pet of the Week: Izzy
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Lilly.
Saving Graces: Lilly
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is out of this world!
Pet of the Week: Saturn
McGee is a soft spoken boy who enjoys being around people.
Saving Graces: McGee