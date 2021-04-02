Advertisement

Political group to spend $50 million recruiting STEM candidates

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A group working to elect candidates with science, technology, engineering, and math backgrounds plans to spend $50 million in the 2022 midterm elections.

The 314 Action nonprofit advocacy group focuses on several Senate races that it wants Democrats to win to maintain their majority in Congress.

President Donald Trump was a catalyst for the organization’s recruiting efforts in the 2018 midterms and 2020 election. Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper and others urge candidates with science backgrounds to focus on issues that will resonate with voters and not just make Trump central to their campaigns.

