Arts council launches Black Creatives of Pitt County art group

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Artists in Pitt County will now have more opportunities to support each other.

Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is introducing the Black Creatives of Pitt County. The group allows black artists and allies the opportunity to network, create and serve the arts community with diverse expressions.

The group is made up of artists living, working and playing in Pitt County, including those interested in literary, performing, visual arts and more. Current members include the artists who created the First Street Mural that reads “unite against racism.”

For more information on how to join the group, click here.

