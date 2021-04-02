Advertisement

Pinwheel garden planted in honor of child abuse prevention month

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Child care workers in the east planted a pinwheel garden Thursday in honor of child abuse prevention month.

Pitt County Social Services staff members teamed up with Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina to plant hundreds of pinwheels outside of the county office building on West Fifth Street.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and blue pinwheels are the national symbol of abuse prevention.

Social Services Director Jan Elliott says the pandemic has placed more stress on families and hopes the pinwheel garden will remind people that resources are available.

Elliott says, “It represents children. It represents the happiness of childhood. We’re hoping that if folks see this it will remind them that children are important.”

A community walk and additional events are planned throughout the month to continue to raise awareness about child abuse prevention.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon...
Lengthy criminal record for Lumberton man charged by deputies in fatal I-95 road rage shooting
The accidental shooting happened here on Van Dyke Street.
POLICE: Boy dies in Greenville after accidentally shooting self with gun
Governor Cooper signs three Executive Orders to help families and businesses
Governor signs three Executive Orders to help residents and boost economy
Sheriff Chip Hughes says officials are looking for Charles Vandiford.
Search for missing Craven County elderly man resumes Thursday morning
Searchers locate body of missing 5-year-old in Neuse River
Body of father who tried to save son recovered in Neuse River

Latest News

Paid parking starts in Emerald Isle, lifeguards now on the beach
NC Works career centers to fully reopen
NCWorks career centers to fully reopen
ENC Alliance moves into new home
ENC Alliance moves into new home
In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation