Pinwheel garden planted in honor of child abuse prevention month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Child care workers in the east planted a pinwheel garden Thursday in honor of child abuse prevention month.

Pitt County Social Services staff members teamed up with Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina to plant hundreds of pinwheels outside of the county office building on West Fifth Street.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and blue pinwheels are the national symbol of abuse prevention.

Social Services Director Jan Elliott says the pandemic has placed more stress on families and hopes the pinwheel garden will remind people that resources are available.

Elliott says, “It represents children. It represents the happiness of childhood. We’re hoping that if folks see this it will remind them that children are important.”

A community walk and additional events are planned throughout the month to continue to raise awareness about child abuse prevention.

