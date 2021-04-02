Phillip’s Forecast: Freeze likely tonight; Sunny Saturday

Freeze Warning Friday Night

A Freeze Warning is in effect Friday night from 2am until 9am Saturday morning for inland areas of Eastern NC. Lows near 28 to 32 degrees are possible and may affect tender vegetation.

Freeze warning tonight (WITN Weather)

Friday Night

Clear skies and diminishing winds will bring more freezing temps after midnight. Lows will fall to around 29° by sunrise Saturday. North winds around 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny skies are expected Saturday. After the frosty start to Saturday, temperatures will warm to near 57. Saturday night will see lows in the upper 30s. . Light north winds will blow Saturday.

Easter Sunday

More sunshine is likely Easter Sunday. After morning lows around 37, highs will climb to around 69 by late afternoon. Winds will be light from the west.