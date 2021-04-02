Person in custody after driving through front doors of Walmart in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken into custody after police say a vehicle was driven into a Walmart in Concord Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Walmart on Thunder Road near Concord Mills Mall. Police said a person “drove into the structure,” but did not give further details.

At the scene, it appeared the vehicle went right into the front doors of the store, causing damage to the building.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The person’s name and possible charges have not been released.

No other information about the incident has been made public.

