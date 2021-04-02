Paid parking starts in Emerald Isle, lifeguards now on the beach

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -Paid parking at the Eastern and Western Ocean Regional Accesses in Emerald Isle started Thursday and will continue daily through September.

The Town has contracted with NCParking to provide the parking services for this year.

Instead of charging a flat rate of $10 per car, the automated parking system will allow Emerald Isle to charge $2 per hour in the early spring and late fall season. During the peak season and on holiday weekends, rates will be capped at $4 per hour or a maximum of $16 per vehicle.

Emerald Isle says every dollar collected from paid parking is used to offset costs generated to maintain the parks and beach strand.

Lifeguards and the Police Department Beach Patrol also hit the beach Thursday.

This is the earliest the Town has placed these services on the beach, in an effort to meet the needs of the growing seasonal population.

In all, 20 USLA-certified lifeguards will be on the beach through September this year.

