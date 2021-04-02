Advertisement

North Carolina officer resigns over K-9 mistreatment video


In the video, the officer appears to lift the K-9 officer off the ground by the leash, slam the K-9 into the side of an SUV, and punch the K-9 officer.(WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina police officer who was captured on video swinging a police dog around on a leash and striking the animal during training has resigned from his post.

Salisbury Police Officer James Hampton stepped down after a weekslong investigation that determined he violated K-9 training practices and department policy.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday that Hampton resigned after his termination was recommended.

A video that emerged online last month appeared to show Hampton placing a leash on the police dog, named Zuul, and lifting the K-9 off the ground by the neck.

The video also showed him striking the dog with his hand.

