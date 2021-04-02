North Carolina officer resigns over K-9 mistreatment video

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina police officer who was captured on video swinging a police dog around on a leash and striking the animal during training has resigned from his post.

Salisbury Police Officer James Hampton stepped down after a weekslong investigation that determined he violated K-9 training practices and department policy.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday that Hampton resigned after his termination was recommended.

A video that emerged online last month appeared to show Hampton placing a leash on the police dog, named Zuul, and lifting the K-9 off the ground by the neck.

The video also showed him striking the dog with his hand.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.