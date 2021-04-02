Advertisement

NCWorks career centers to fully reopen

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -More help is on the way to get people in eastern Carolina back to work again.

Starting Monday, April 5th, NCWorks Career Centers in Beaufort, Bertie, Hertford, Martin, and Pitt Counties will fully reopen to the public without the need for an appointment.

Customers will still be asked to come alone, practice social distancing and wear a mask while inside.

The centers will also continue to offer virtual services to individuals who may not feel comfortable coming in-person to receive services.

