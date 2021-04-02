Advertisement

NCEL 04-01-21

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The accidental shooting happened here on Van Dyke Street.
POLICE: Boy dies in Greenville after accidentally shooting self with gun
Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon...
Lengthy criminal record for Lumberton man charged by deputies in fatal I-95 road rage shooting
Tony and Delia Parker running
Greenville man collapses during 5K, wife jumps in to help save his life
Roy Williams speaks to the media after announcing his retirement as the Tar Heels head coach.
Roy Williams retiring after 18 seasons as UNC head coach
CRIME SCENE
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

POLICE: Boy dies in Greenville after accidentally shooting self with gun
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Freeze warning tonight; moonlit and breezy tonight
Paid parking starts in Emerald Isle, lifeguards now on the beach