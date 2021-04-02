NCDOT continues projects as Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan faces Congress

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden’s economic agenda includes a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that aims to repair roads, focus on clean energy and create millions of jobs for Americans among other issues.

The proposal, called the American Jobs Plan, faces an uphill battle in Congress as some Republicans are opposed.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Wednesday morning that he was unlikely to support anything “If it’s going to have massive tax increases and trillions more added to the national debt,” according to NBC News.

Although there’s a lot to unpack in Biden’s plan, including money to aging Americans and improving the quality of water, homes and expanding broadband, the proposal would spend more than $100 billion to fix roads and bridges.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has already laid out its ten-year plan that includes thousands of projects and said they’ll follow Biden’s proposal as it makes its way through Congress.

“We appreciate that President Biden recognizes the great importance of transportation infrastructure in regards to getting people access to jobs, health care and educational opportunities,” NCDOT said in a statement. “That includes not only maintaining what is already here but also expanding the system and welcoming new innovations. We will follow his proposal as it makes its way through Congress.”

Jeff Cabaniss, Division 2 Project Development Engineer, said the projects are not just trying to get people from one place to another safely, but also to help the economy grow.

“By doing that ... we usually are talking about upgrading roads, taking two-lane roads and making them four lanes, taking existing four lanes and turning them into interstates,” Cabaniss said. “So we’ve got a couple of long term big goals, and probably the largest is down the U.S. 70 corridor.”

US 70 Corridor (NCDOT)

The U.S. 70 corridor is a major connection between Raleigh, Smithfield, Goldsboro, Kinston, Havelock and the Port of Morehead City, according to NCDOT.

From I-40 down to Morehead, the area is given the provisional title as Interstate 42.

While the state maintains its infrastructure, President Biden’s proposed investment in the nation’s infrastructure is a hefty price for some Republicans in Congress.

ECU political science professor Brad Lockerbie said the topic has bipartisan support but the tax increase is what stands out.

“Republicans and Democrats love to build roads and get money back into the states,” Lockerbie said. “And what’s important to look at, with regard to this bill is that, how much of it is actually going towards things like roads, highways, transportation hubs, and how much of it is going to subsidies to businesses and things of that nature.”

The proposal would be paid for over 15 years by raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, a tax increase that Lockerbie said would be the biggest we’ve seen since more than 50 years ago.

“Where do those corporate taxes fall? Corporations get taxed, they don’t just suck it up and say “Darn, we get less money,” Lockerbie said. “Partly, they’re going to say we’re going to pass it on to consumers as an added operating costs.”

However, funding will always be one of the main challenges in how to keep up, or work ahead of transportation needs, according to Cabaniss.

Cabaniss said a project, from initial funding to complete construction, can easily take 7 or 8 years or up to 10. For example, Cabaniss said it’ll take about 25 years to get all of the Interstate 42 up to standards.

“We’ve got a plan but it always has to be fundable and that’s always the issue of can you get it funded and constructed before it becomes critical,” Cabaniss said.

NBC News reported Biden said he was open to other ideas to pay for the bill as long as they did not raise federal taxes on people making under $400,000. Biden reportedly plans to invite Republicans to the Oval Office in the coming weeks to discuss the proposal.

