NC bill would halt abortions on basis of race, Down syndrome

abortions
abortions(WIS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republicans are looking to restrict abortions further in the state.

They filed a bill this week to prohibit the procedure if the pregnant woman is seeking it due to the unborn child’s race or the detection of the presence of Down syndrome.

A prohibition on sex-selective abortions became law in 2013.

The North Carolina Values Coalition says nine states have barred abortions motivated by a child’s disability and six have barred them on abortions motivated by the child’s race.

Abortion rights groups oppose the measure, saying they’re all about stigmatizing abortion care and blocking access to those who need it.

