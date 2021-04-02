Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, but chilly and breezy today

Freeze Warning Thursday Night

A Freeze Warning is in effect Thursday night from 2am until 9am Friday morning for inland areas of Eastern NC. Lows near 30 to 32 degrees are possible and may affect tender vegetation.

Friday

High pressure will build over the area Friday through Easter Sunday. Sunshine will be the rule Friday with chilly highs near 48°. North winds will blow 10 to 20 mph, yielding wind chills in the mid 20s at sunrise to low 40s by the afternoon hours.

Friday Night

Clear skies and calmer winds will bring more freezing temps after midnight. Lows will fall to around 29° by sunrise Saturday.

Saturday and Easter Sunday

Sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Easter Sunday. After the frosty start to Saturday, temperatures will warm to the upper 50s. Saturday night will see lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will have highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Light north winds will blow Saturday. Winds will be light Sunday also.