J.H. Rose, Kinston remain undefeated in Thursday night football

By Billy Weaver
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With Good Friday and Easter on the horizon, most high schools across the East moved their Week 5 football games up from Friday to Thursday.

J.H. Rose and Kinston highlighted Thursday’s action. The Rampants finished their regular season a perfect 6-0 by defeating South Central, 28-26. The Vikings improved to 5-0 by pitching their fifth shutout, 48-0, over Ayden-Grifton.

FINAL SCORES

Wednesday, March 31

New Bern 50 - Eastern Wayne 12

Thursday, April 1

J.H. Rose 28 - South Central 26

Kinston 48 - Ayden-Grifton 0

SouthWest Edgecombe 48 - North Johnston 0

Hertford County 41 - Northampton 0

Beddingfield 78 - Farmville Central 30

Croatan 48 - Pender County 6

Terry Sanford 48 - Goldsboro 6

Southwest Onslow 41 - Trask 0

Clinton 49 - James Kenan 6

Washington 38 - Greene Central 26

Northeastern 54 - C.B. Aycock 0

John A. Holmes 52 - Manteo 7

Richlands 40 - Dixon 7

Hobbton 63 - Union 6

Rosewood 47 - North Duplin 0

East Carteret 35 - North Edgecombe 14

Princeton 62 - Lakewood 0

Perquimans 42 - Camden County 24

Jacksonville 33 - White Oak 0

East Duplin 63 - Spring Creek 0

North Lenoir 14 - South Lenoir 12

Southside 52 - Riverside 42

Northern Nash at Fike - CANCELED COVID-19

North Pitt at Nash Central - CANCELED COVID-19

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, April 2

Hunt at Franklinton - 6 p.m.

Swansboro at Havelock - 6:30 p.m.

Northside-Jacksonville at West Carteret - 7 p.m.

Midway at Wallace-Rose Hill - 7 p.m.

Northside-Pinetown at Pamlico County - 7 p.m.

Mattamuskeet at South Robeson - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Rocky Mount at Southern Nash - 1 p.m.

Bear Grass Charter at Pine Lake Prepatory - 1 p.m.

Monday, April 5

Eastern Wayne at D.H. Conley - 6 p.m.

Camden County at Currituck - 6 p.m.

Hertford County at Riverside - 6 p.m.

North Lenoir at West Craven - 6:30 p.m.

East Carteret at Trask - 6:30 p.m.

Southern Wayne at New Bern - 6:30 p.m.

First Flight at Manteo - 7 p.m.

