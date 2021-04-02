J.H. Rose, Kinston remain undefeated in Thursday night football
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With Good Friday and Easter on the horizon, most high schools across the East moved their Week 5 football games up from Friday to Thursday.
J.H. Rose and Kinston highlighted Thursday’s action. The Rampants finished their regular season a perfect 6-0 by defeating South Central, 28-26. The Vikings improved to 5-0 by pitching their fifth shutout, 48-0, over Ayden-Grifton.
FINAL SCORES
Wednesday, March 31
New Bern 50 - Eastern Wayne 12
Thursday, April 1
J.H. Rose 28 - South Central 26
Kinston 48 - Ayden-Grifton 0
SouthWest Edgecombe 48 - North Johnston 0
Hertford County 41 - Northampton 0
Beddingfield 78 - Farmville Central 30
Croatan 48 - Pender County 6
Terry Sanford 48 - Goldsboro 6
Southwest Onslow 41 - Trask 0
Clinton 49 - James Kenan 6
Washington 38 - Greene Central 26
Northeastern 54 - C.B. Aycock 0
John A. Holmes 52 - Manteo 7
Richlands 40 - Dixon 7
Hobbton 63 - Union 6
Rosewood 47 - North Duplin 0
East Carteret 35 - North Edgecombe 14
Princeton 62 - Lakewood 0
Perquimans 42 - Camden County 24
Jacksonville 33 - White Oak 0
East Duplin 63 - Spring Creek 0
North Lenoir 14 - South Lenoir 12
Southside 52 - Riverside 42
Northern Nash at Fike - CANCELED COVID-19
North Pitt at Nash Central - CANCELED COVID-19
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, April 2
Hunt at Franklinton - 6 p.m.
Swansboro at Havelock - 6:30 p.m.
Northside-Jacksonville at West Carteret - 7 p.m.
Midway at Wallace-Rose Hill - 7 p.m.
Northside-Pinetown at Pamlico County - 7 p.m.
Mattamuskeet at South Robeson - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 3
Rocky Mount at Southern Nash - 1 p.m.
Bear Grass Charter at Pine Lake Prepatory - 1 p.m.
Monday, April 5
Eastern Wayne at D.H. Conley - 6 p.m.
Camden County at Currituck - 6 p.m.
Hertford County at Riverside - 6 p.m.
North Lenoir at West Craven - 6:30 p.m.
East Carteret at Trask - 6:30 p.m.
Southern Wayne at New Bern - 6:30 p.m.
First Flight at Manteo - 7 p.m.
