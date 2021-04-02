Greenville offers pandemic rental assistance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville is offering help to small businesses and renters who experienced hardship during the pandemic.

The City of Greenville received over $1.1 million in CARES Act funding and is now accepting applications from renters and business owners in need.

The emergency rental assistance program will provide up to three months of rent payments directly to landlords for individuals who suffered a hardship and couldn’t pay their rent during the pandemic.

Small businesses can receive up to $15,000 for rent or mortgage payments for December of 2020 and January and February of this year.

Those interested can contact the City of Greenville to apply for funding.

