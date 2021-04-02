Advertisement

Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again, according to new U.S. guidance issued Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward.

Previously, the agency had cautioned against unnecessary travel even for vaccinated people, but noted that it would update its guidance as more people got vaccinated and evidence mounted about the protection the shots provide.

“Every day you get more data, and you change your guidance based on the existing data,” said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska’s College of Public Health.

Khan said the update reinforces the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, and is another incentive for people to get vaccinated.

According to the CDC, nearly 100 million people in the U.S. — or about 30% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

Unvaccinated people are still advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

The new guidance says:

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S., without getting tested for the coronavirus or quarantining. People should still wear a mask, socially distance and avoid crowds, the agency says.
  •  For international travel, the agency says vaccinated people do not need to get a COVID-19 test before leaving, though some destinations may require it.
  • Vaccinated people should still get a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the U.S., and be tested three to five days after returning. They do not need to quarantine. The agency noted the potential introduction of virus variants and differences in vaccine coverage around the world for the cautious guidance on overseas travel.

The CDC cited recent research on the real-world effects of the vaccines for its updated guidance. Already, the agency had said fully vaccinated people could visit with each other indoors without wearing masks or social distancing. It also said vaccinated people could visit with unvaccinated people from a single household under similar conditions, as long as the unvaccinated individuals were at low risk for severe illness if infected.

The U.S. began its vaccine rollout in mid-December. The first vaccines — from Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses taken a few weeks apart. A one-shot vaccine by Johnson & Johnson was given the green light by regulators at the end of February.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accidental shooting happened here on Van Dyke Street.
POLICE: Boy dies in Greenville after accidentally shooting self with gun
Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon...
Lengthy criminal record for Lumberton man charged by deputies in fatal I-95 road rage shooting
Tony and Delia Parker running
Greenville man collapses during 5K, wife jumps in to help save his life
Roy Williams speaks to the media after announcing his retirement as the Tar Heels head coach.
Roy Williams retiring after 18 seasons as UNC head coach
CRIME SCENE
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement that expressed a “moral concern”...
Johnson & Johnson expands vaccine trial to kids 12-17
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, but chilly and breezy today
David Pleoger testified Thursday at the trial of since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who is...
GRAPHIC: Sergeant's call with Chauvin released amid trial testimony